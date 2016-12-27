At least twenty-four people, mostly Christians, were killed and dozens more sickened after consuming toxic liquor on Christmas Eve in central Pakistan, police said Tuesday.

The incident happened in a Christian colony in Punjab province's Toba Tek Singh city, 338 kilometres (210 miles) south of Islamabad.

"According to latest information, 24 people including 22 Christians and two Muslims were killed after consuming the toxic liquor brewed by the residents in Mubarakabad Basti on Christmas Eve", local police official Imran Atif said. He added at least 60 people were taken ill.

Local media reported a higher death toll.

Though legal breweries exist in Pakistan, alcohol sales and consumption are prohibited for Muslims and regulated for minorities and foreigners.