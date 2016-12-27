WORLD
Japan's Abe in Hawaii for historic Pearl Harbor visit
He is the first Japanese prime minister to visit the site of the attack since 1951.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in his first day of the trip, presenting a wreath at the memorial in Honolulu, Hawaii on Dec 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday stopped at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he visits the site of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor during a trip intended to show a strong alliance between his country and the United States.

Abe's trip comes 75 years after Japan's surprise attack on the naval base, which thrust the US into the Second World War, and is seen as highlighting decades of reconciliation between both countries.

The crowning event of the trip comes Tuesday, when Abe and US President Barack Obama will visit Pearl Harbor. Obama, who was born in Hawaii, is spending his winter vacation there.

Obama visited the Japanese city of Hiroshima last May, the site where the US dropped the world's first atomic bomb.

