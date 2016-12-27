Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday stopped at several memorials in Hawaii, one day before he visits the site of the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor during a trip intended to show a strong alliance between his country and the United States.

Abe's trip comes 75 years after Japan's surprise attack on the naval base, which thrust the US into the Second World War, and is seen as highlighting decades of reconciliation between both countries.

The crowning event of the trip comes Tuesday, when Abe and US President Barack Obama will visit Pearl Harbor. Obama, who was born in Hawaii, is spending his winter vacation there.