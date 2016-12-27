Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Tuesday rejected the first female and Muslim prime minister nominee of the Social Democrat Party which won a general election two weeks ago.

Earlier this month, the leftist PSD picked Sevil Sha-dee, who is from the country's Tatar Muslim minority and served as minister of regional development in 2015, to lead the new government.

Liviu Dragnea, the current PSD leader, said he had watched the president's decision with "stupefaction".