WORLD
1 MIN READ
Women displaced by Daesh are turning their tents into homes
When they will be able to return home is unclear. In the meantime, women, who fled DAESH in Mosul, are organising their makeshift homes to make them more liveable.
Women displaced by Daesh are turning their tents into homes
TRT World's Abir Ahmar reports from Hassan Al Sham camp in Erbil's Kalak district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 27, 2016

Two months after fleeing Daesh in Mosul, women are back together, trying to make the best out of the dire conditions in the camps by utilising their tents.

They have divided the tents in the Hassan Al Sham camp in Erbil's Kalak district into different rooms - for cooking, sleeping and for storing their goods.

Many arrived to the camp with nothing, and they have limited access to basic necessities. Pregnant women are worried for their children's future.

RECOMMENDED

They say they are not hopeful that the situation will change anytime soon.

TRT World'sAbir Ahmar reports from Northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India