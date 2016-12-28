TÜRKİYE
Turkish military "neutralises" Daesh fighters in northern Syria
Turkey hit 154 Daesh targets during an operation in the Syrian town of al-Bab that opposition fighters backed by Turkish troops have laid siege to for weeks.
Operation Euphrates Shield, which began nearly four months ago, is aimed at clearing hostile groups from Syria's border with Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

The Turkish military said on Wednesday that 44 Daesh fighters were "neutralised" and another 117 were wounded during an ongoing operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from it border with Syria. Since then, Turkish explosive teams have destroyed 2,392 handmade explosives and 42 mines in former Daesh strongholds.

In the latest offensive, Turkey's army said 154 Daesh targets with artillery and other weaponry were destroyed. Seven rebels were wounded in clashes.

Control of al-Bab is strategic for Turkey as it will keep Daesh away from its borders. Under Operation Euphrates Shield, rebels supported by Turkish troops have laid siege to the town for weeks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
