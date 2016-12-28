The Turkish military said on Wednesday that 44 Daesh fighters were "neutralised" and another 117 were wounded during an ongoing operation in the northern Syrian town of al-Bab.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from it border with Syria. Since then, Turkish explosive teams have destroyed 2,392 handmade explosives and 42 mines in former Daesh strongholds.

In the latest offensive, Turkey's army said 154 Daesh targets with artillery and other weaponry were destroyed. Seven rebels were wounded in clashes.