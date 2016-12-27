OUESLATIA, Tunisia — Hanen Amri, stood in disbelief as she heard her brother, Anis Amri, had been killed by police in Italy.

Anis' death came only days after a December 19 attack on a Berlin Christmas market, for which he was named as the prime suspect.

"We tried to call him and urge him to turn himself in but we couldn't reach him," Hanen toldTRT World as she sobbed.

"I can't believe they killed him," she said, clutching a large picture of her brother tightly.

The physical distance from the events — the attack and his death — made the news all the more difficult for the family, who had all gathered in front of their one-bedroom house in the small underdeveloped village of Oueslatia, 160 kilometres to the south of the Tunisian capital, Tunis.

On December 23, Amri was named as the prime suspect in the investigation into the attack that killed 12 people and injured 50.

After finding a wallet with his identity card, German authorities identified the Tunisian migrant as the probable driver who hijacked a truck and ploughed into the crowded, after killing its original driver.

German investigators said on Thursday that they had found Amri's fingerprints on the door of the truck.

Amri had managed to escape the scene and drove more than 1,000 kilometres to Milan, Italy. There, he was approached by two Italian officers who asked him to show his papers for a routine police check on Friday. He opened fire, shooting one of the policemen, who responded by gunning him down.

Daesh claimed the Berlin attack through its Amaq news agency and attributed it to "a soldier of the Islamic state," initially without naming the attack. Then, a few hours after Amri's death on Friday, Daesh released a video showing Amri swearing allegiance to Daesh and its leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi.

"My message to those infidels who bomb Muslims every day - we are going to slaughter you like pigs. We will avenge the Muslims you killed and continue to kill," Amri said in the video message.

The people in tiny Oueslatia — overshadowed by a mountain and known for its pine tree economy — were stunned to find their small forgotten town making global headlines.

With few economic opportunities beyond the few dinars a day they can make cultivating pine trees, much of the youth is driven to migrate to the more developed coastal regions or to seek a better future overseas.

Amri's family denied any knowledge of the young man's involvement with Daesh or any other group preaching violence and hate.

"My son is a scapegoat. They killed him because they want to silence the truth, he is not a terrorist," insisted Nour El Houda Hassani, Amri's mother.

Soon after the emergence of the Daesh video, his family stopped speaking with media.

What they did know of the young man's life in Europe was only what he had chosen to tell them in occasional phone calls. The last time they spoke with him was in November. Amri was 19 years old when he left his central Tunisian hometown, crossing the Mediterranean illegally in early 2011, shortly after Tunisia's uprising.

Like so many other Tunisian youths who took advantage of the lax security of the maritime border during those chaotic months, Amri travelled to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a short boat ride away from the Tunisian coast. Most of those migrants were from impoverished regions such as Kairouan and Sidi Bouzid, where unemployment is notoriously high. Amri's family says that Amri was no different and that he went to Europe in search of finding a job.

"My brother went to Italy because of poverty, he couldn't find work here," his sister said.

In Italy, he falsely claimed to be under 18, trying to take advantage of the better conditions offered to underage migrants. He was transferred to the Identification and Expulsion Centre in Belpasso, Catania, the Italian newspaper IlFatto Quotidiano reported. On October 24, 2011, he and four other detainees assaulted one of the centre's guards and set mattresses on fire, in protest over the protracted detention and crowded conditions.

He was sentenced to four years in prison for threats, bodily harm and arson. Amri was initially imprisoned in Catania at a prison for under 18-year-olds, and was then transferred to a prison in Palermo.

A "changed person"

During his prison sentence, Amri was allowed to call only one phone number. His parents and eight siblings shared a SIM card between them to allow them to communicate with him on the number.

His family says he emerged from the prison as a very different person. During these sporadic conversations with his family, Amri told his family, after years of not being a practising Muslim, he intended to stop drinking alcohol, and that he had started to pray.

"He told me that he had quit drinking and we welcomed it," Abdelkader Amri said. This change in attitude did not raise any particular suspicion for Abdelkader, who thought his brother quitting old habits, that had gotten him into trouble in the past, was a sign of maturity.

"He was not an extremist," he insisted. "A few months ago, he sent us a gift of a digital camera and a mobile phone. Extremists do not believe in technology or photography."

In May 2015, his family say he was expelled from Italy. Amri arrived in Germany in July 2015 — but only after spending three weeks in Switzerland, according to his family.

He applied for asylum but his application had been turned down in June 2016 by German authorities after consulting with security agencies. The German authorities admit that he was under surveillance by the Centre for Terror Defence (GTAZ) since January, and intelligence officers overheard the young Tunisian saying he intended to carry out a suicide attack (his phones were being tapped).