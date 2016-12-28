WORLD
Hospitals in Syria's Idlib province overcrowded with patients
More patients are expected to arrive at the hospitals as regime forces have intensified air strikes in the opposition-held province.
Since regime forces intensified airstrikes on Syria's rebel-held Idlib province, hospitals are overcrowded and suffering to meet the needs of patients with limited medical equipment and resources. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Thousands of civilians and rebels are receiving treatment in Syria's opposition-held Idlib province.

And now, the hospitals are trying to figure out how to tend to more patients with limited equipment and resources, as regime shelling has continued in the province.

Syria's civil war began in 2011 after the regime forces cracked down on pro-democratic forces. More than 400,000 people have been killed and millions displaced in the five year conflict, according to the UN.

Assad forces have ramped up air strikes on several towns in Idlib province, starting on Sunday after the regime took full control of Aleppo city.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar brings more from Idlib.

SOURCE:TRT World
