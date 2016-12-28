WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan's Shinzo Abe pays respects at Pearl Harbor memorial
Abe traveled to Hawaii to become his country's first prime minister to commemorate its attack on the US naval base alongside a US president.
Japan's Shinzo Abe pays respects at Pearl Harbor memorial
Despite offering his condolences for the attack, Abe stopped short of issuing an apology. Photo: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (C) and US President Barack Obama (L) bow their heads during a ceremony aboard the USS Arizona Memorial at Pearl Harbor. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe came to Hawaii on Tuesday to commemorate the Battle of Pearl Harbor alongside US President Barack Obama.

The Japanese attack on the naval base, which housed the US Pacific Fleet, on December 7, 1941, was the catalyst that led to the American entry into World War II and the retaliatory nuclear attack by the US.

It also led to Japan became a constitutionally pacifist society as well as a strong US ally.

RECOMMENDED

Obama said Abe's presence at the ceremony "reminds us of what is possible between nations, and between peoples."

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse brings more from Honolulu. 

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India