Blast in Afghan capital injures parliamentarian
Afghan lawmaker Fakori Behishti was travelling in his car when the blast hit.
Afghan security forces inspected the site of a blast in the capital Kabul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

A bomb attack targeted a member of Afghanistan's parliament in the capital, Kabul, on Wednesday, wounding him and several other people, officials said.​

Fakori Behishti, a member of parliament from Bamyan Province, and his son were injured in the blast, an official with the parliament's security department said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which destroyed the vehicle in which Behishti was travelling, badly damaged other vehicles and shattered the windows of nearby shops.

Last week, another member of parliament survived after being targeted by a suicide bomber who killed seven people.

SOURCE:Reuters
