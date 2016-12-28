US Secretary of State John Kerry insisted on Wednesday that the only way to secure a lasting peace between Israel and Palestinians is to negotiate a two-state solution to their conflict.

Kerry laid out six principles that according to him were the basis on which the US decided last week not to veto a UN Security Council vote to condemn Israeli settlement building.

"The vote in the UN was about preserving the two-state solution," he said.

"Despite our best efforts over the years, the two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy," Kerry said in a speech at the State Department. "We cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away."

He said that Israel's settlement building in the West Bank threatens both hope for peace with the Palestinians and the country's own future as a democracy.

"That's what we were standing up for: Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbours," he said.

Kerry warned that Israel was on a course leading to a "perpetual occupation" of Palestinian-owned land.

"Today, there are a similar number of Jews and Palestinians living between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea," Kerry told an audience of diplomats in Washington.

"They have a choice. They can choose to live together in one state, or they can separate into two states," he said.