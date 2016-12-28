Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his condolences to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

Abe made the remarks to a group of assembled military personnel, among whom were some of the survivors of the attack.

Obama said Abe's visit to the site of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour showed the power of reconciliation.

The visit makes Abe the first Japanese Prime Minister to pay his respects at the Pearl Harbour memorial.