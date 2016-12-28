WORLD
1 MIN READ
Japan's PM pays his respects at Pearl Habour memorial
The symbolic visit to Pearl Harbour along with US President Barack Obama was to highlight the strength of the US-Japan alliance.
Japan's PM pays his respects at Pearl Habour memorial
US President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe greet Pearl Harbour survivors after giving remarks at Kilo Pier overlooking the USS Arizona Memorial at Joint Base Pearl Harbour-Hickam in Honolulu, Hawaii, US December 27, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has offered his condolences to the people who were killed in the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour in 1941.

Abe made the remarks to a group of assembled military personnel, among whom were some of the survivors of the attack.  

Obama said Abe's visit to the site of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbour showed the power of reconciliation.

The visit makes Abe the first Japanese Prime Minister to pay his respects at the Pearl Harbour memorial.

RECOMMENDED

Abe and Obama said the visit was about reconciliation and what's possible between nations.

TRT World'sJennifer Glasse reports from Honolulu.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India