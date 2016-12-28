WORLD
2 MIN READ
South Korea pension fund chief detained in corruption scandal probe
Investigators are looking into whether the chairman of South Korea's pension fund used his position to support the merger of two Samsung Group affiliates while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare.
South Korea pension fund chief detained in corruption scandal probe
Chairman of the National Pension Service (NPS), Moon Hyung-pyo served as South Korea's minister of health but was discharged in 2015 following criticisms over the handling of a MERS outbreak. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

South Korean prosecutors put the chairman of the world's third-largest pension fund under emergency arrest on Wednesday in a widening influence-peddling scandal that has led the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

The arrest comes as South Korea is still reeling from a corruption scandal after Park was accused of colluding with her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big companies to make contributions to non-profit foundations.

The special prosecutor's office is looking into whether Moon Hyung-pyo pressured the National Pension Service (NPS) to support the 8 billion dollars merger of two Samsung Group affiliates. The deal took place while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which runs the pension fund.

RECOMMENDED

Moon's home was raided on suspicion of abuse of power.

U-Jean Jung joins TRT World from Seoul, South Korea.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India