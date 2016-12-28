South Korean prosecutors put the chairman of the world's third-largest pension fund under emergency arrest on Wednesday in a widening influence-peddling scandal that has led the impeachment of President Park Geun-hye.

The arrest comes as South Korea is still reeling from a corruption scandal after Park was accused of colluding with her long-time friend Choi Soon-sil to pressure big companies to make contributions to non-profit foundations.

The special prosecutor's office is looking into whether Moon Hyung-pyo pressured the National Pension Service (NPS) to support the 8 billion dollars merger of two Samsung Group affiliates. The deal took place while he was head of the Ministry of Health and Welfare, which runs the pension fund.