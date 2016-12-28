Responding to John Kerry's speech on the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the address by the US Secretary of State was biased against Israel.

Kerry had defended the US decision to abstain from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement building on Palestinian land. He also described Israel's settlements as threat to peace with the Palestinians and the country's own future as a democracy.

Netanyahu reiterated his claims that Washington conspired behind Israel's back to push the United Nations resolution. He said that proof in this regard would be shared with the incoming Trump administration in the US.

"Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," read the statement.