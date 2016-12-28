WORLD
Netanyahu says Kerry's speech biased against Israel
Israeli prime minister says the US should say that it will "not allow any other resolutions in the Security Council on Israel."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a speech in his office in his Jerusalem office December 28, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 28, 2016

Responding to John Kerry's speech on the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that the address by the US Secretary of State was biased against Israel.

Kerry had defended the US decision to abstain from voting on a United Nations Security Council resolution condemning Israel's settlement building on Palestinian land. He also described Israel's settlements as threat to peace with the Palestinians and the country's own future as a democracy.

Netanyahu reiterated his claims that Washington conspired behind Israel's back to push the United Nations resolution. He said that proof in this regard would be shared with the incoming Trump administration in the US.

"Like the Security Council resolution that Secretary Kerry advanced in the UN, his speech tonight was skewed against Israel," read the statement.

He called for the US to say that it will not allow any more "resolutions on Israel to pass in the United Nations Security Council." He added that the US should "stop this game of charades."

The Israeli leader said Kerry "obsessively dealt with settlements", which the United States strongly opposes, in the speech. Netanyahu accused Kerry of barely touching upon "the root of the conflict - Palestinian opposition to a Jewish state in any boundaries".

Kerry said Israel "will never have true peace" with the Arab world if it does not reach an accord based on Israelis and Palestinians living in their own states. He added that the two state solution the only path to Israeli-Palestinian peace.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
