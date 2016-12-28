Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday stated that he is ready to resume peace talks with Israel if it halts its settlement construction.

The minute the Israeli government agrees to cease all settlement activities... and agrees to implement the signed agreements on the basis of mutual reciprocity, the Palestinian leadership stands ready to resume permanent status negotiations on the basis of international law and relevant international legality resolutions... under a specified timeframe."

The comments comes after United States (US) Secretary of State John Kerry said settlements on Palestinian land endangered a two-state solution.

In a 70-minute speech made on Wednesday in Washington, Kerry said there will never be peace between Israelis and Palestinians unless they are living in their own states.

Kerry said despite the best efforts of US president Barack Obama's administration, a two-state solution is now in serious jeopardy and this lead the US to abstain on a UN Security Council resolution criticising Israel.

