WORLD
1 MIN READ
Philippine leader threatens to throw corrupt officials from helicopter
Rodrigo Duterte's admission that he personally threw a rape and murder suspect out of a helicopter follows his controversial claim that when he was mayor of Davao he used to cruise the streets on a motorcycle looking for criminals to kill.
Philippine leader threatens to throw corrupt officials from helicopter
After taking office, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has claimed a number of times to have personally carried out extrajudicial killings. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has threatened to throw corrupt officials from helicopters, warning that he has done this to people before.

It is the latest claim by the fiery-tempered former prosecutor that he has personally carried out extrajudicial killings.

During a speech to victims of a typhoon on Tuesday, Duterte admitted that he once threw a Chinese man suspected of rape and murder out of a helicopter.

RECOMMENDED

"If you are corrupt I will fetch you using a helicopter to Manila and I will throw you out. I have done this before, why would I not do it again?" he said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN
Gambia tells ICJ Myanmar deliberately targeted Rohingya with 'horrific violence'