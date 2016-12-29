The Syrian regime and armed opposition groups have reached a ceasefire agreement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. He also signalled Russia's readiness to start peace talks and to withdraw part of their military from Syria.

The announcement of a nationwide halt to the fighting on December 30 came after meetings between Russia, Turkey and Iran.

"With this agreement, parties have agreed to cease all armed attacks, including aerial, and have promised not to expand the areas they control against each other," Turkey's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The ceasefire will be a first step towards continuing the political transition and negotiations with Russian and Turkish guarantees. Russia forced the Iranian and Assad regimes to accept the ceasefire and to go to the negotiations," Asaad Hanaa, the Free Syrian Army political officer said on twitter.

What are the terms of the deal?

Turkey's foreign ministry confirmed the ceasefire will take effect at midnight December 30. It further said that Turkey and Russia will act as guarantors of the ceasefire — with Turkey guaranteeing rebel compliance and Russia guaranteeing the Assad regime will adhere to its terms.

The opposition also agreed. "The National Coalition expresses support for the agreement and urges all parties to abide by it," their spokesperson, Ahmed Ramadan said of the deal.

Putin said that the agreements on Syria are fragile — they require special attention and patience and constant contact among partners.

The Russian president said they worked hard to secure the deal. "Three documents have been signed," Putin said at a meeting with the foreign and defence ministers.

"The first document between the Syrian government and the armed opposition of the ceasefire in the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic. The second document is a set of measures to monitor the ceasefire regime and the third document is a statement of readiness to start peace negotiations on the Syrian settlement," he said.