In the lead-up to the historic United Nations Security Council vote that demanded an end to illegal Israeli settlements on occupied Palestinian territory, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lashed out at one government in particular.

For days, he hit them with repeated threats.

He said their co-sponsoring of the resolution — which passed 14-0 last week — amounted to a "declaration of war" that would "rupture relations."

He went on to deliver an ominous warning: "There will be consequences."

The country currently in Israel's crosshairs isn't the United States, who in an unprecedented shift, abstained from the vote.

Nor is it Egypt, who, at the behest of US President-elect Donald Trump, backed down from its original role of co-sponsor and tried to withdraw the resolution before it could go to a vote in the 15-member body.

No, the country that has earned Israel's ire is one that is 16,281 kilometres, and an ocean, away. A nation that in 2014 was Israel's fifty-fifth two-way trading partner.

That nation is New Zealand, the two tiny Pacific islands home to just under five million people.

Tel Aviv also offered sharp rebukes the other co-sponsors of the resolution, Malaysia, Venezuela and Senegal. They even cut off all aid to Dakar.

But as the sole Western nation of the bunch, Netanyahu seemed to have reserved some of his harshest criticisms for New Zealand.

'A bully's antics'

When Mohammad Ali Jaballah, 31, first heard of Netanyahu's threats, he couldn't help but laugh.

"This has got to be a joke," the PhD student based in Auckland, thought to himself.

Once Netanyahu made good on his promises — barring New Zealand's ambassador from Israel and threatening sanctions — Jaballah saw it as a gross miscalculation on the Israeli PM's part.

"It's a bully's antics gone horribly wrong … He thinks New Zealand is like an Arab dictatorship, somewhere that has no weight internationally, he's wrong," said Jaballah, whose family moved from Tunisia when he was a teenager.

Caitlin McGee, a freelance journalist in New Zealand, said even hinting at a war between the two nations is impractical and improbable.

"It seems a bit far-fetched for Israel to go to war with New Zealand, given the vast distance."

More importantly, McGee — who said most Kiwis agree that the expansion of settlements in the West Bank is in contravention of international law — argued that "New Zealand poses no real physical threat to Israel."

Roimata Strumdog, a lawyer, says as the only Western sponsor of the resolution, an Israeli attack on New Zealand would amount to "an attack on the West."

Golriz Ghahraman, 34, said there is no legal basis for Israel's aggressive tone.

Calling Netanyah's rhetoric "outlandish," Ghahraman, a human rights lawyer and former UN prosecutor, said that by taking the issue to a vote in the UNSC, New Zealand operated entirely within international norms.

"It's the antithesis of a declaration of war."

New Zealand hasn't been involved in an armed conflict since 2013 when their forces withdrew from Afghanistan, where they operated mainly as trainers and peace keepers.

Ghahraman said Netanyahu's un-statesmanlike tone towards Wellington was proof that mounting international pressure on Israel, to "finally" abide by international law, is having a profound effect on the Israeli Prime Minster.

"It sounds like panic to me," Ghahraman said.

Voting by conscience

New Zealanders speaking to TRT World said the UNSC vote was merely a continuation of Wellington's long-standing policy towards Palestine.

Netanyahu reportedly phoned New Zealand's Foreign Minister, Murray McCully, ahead of the December 24 vote.

Netanyahu called Wellington's role in the resolution "a scandalous decision."

McCully, however, refused to back down.