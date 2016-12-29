Film legend Debbie Reynolds died on Wednesday at the age of 84 after suffering a stroke, a day after the death of her daughter Carrie Fisher.
Her son Todd Fisher was quoted as telling industry weekly Variety, hours after the 84-year-old collapsed at her Beverly Hills home and was rushed to the hospital, "she's now with Carrie, and we're all heartbroken."
Fisher speaking from Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre said the stress of his sister's death "was too much" for his mother.
Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical Singin' in the Rain.
She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, The Unsinkable Molly Brown.
Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made tabloid headlines in the late 1950s.
TRT World's Patrice Howard is in Los Angeles with the latest.