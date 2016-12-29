Taking steps to reduce its reliance on external energy sources, Turkey developed its domestic capacity and ramped up its role as an international energy hub in 2016.

1. Gas prices were at the centre of a spat with Iran

Turkey's power capacity and renewable energy resources have increased threefold in the last 14 years, according to the government. And since 2001, Turkey has had a deal in place to buy around 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas from Iran every year, but the financial cost is high.

The deal met setbacks this year. Turkey filed two cases in the International Court of Arbitration in 2012 against Iran that concluded on February 2.

One of the cases dealt with higher gas prices — and that case was resolved in favour of Turkey. The second case related to deficiencies in gas distribution, and the court sided with Iran.

2. Stake sale in Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant

On April 27, 49 percent of the shares of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, the first of its kind in Turkey, went up for sale. Some Turkish businesses are in the process of buying into the deal.

The plant's first unit for operations are expected to be completed in 2022.

3. Turkey and Israel mended fences, and Eastern Mediterranean gas followed suit

In June, Turkey's normalisation of diplomatic ties with Israel paved the way for the two nations to participate over natural gas projects in the region of Israel and the East Mediterranean.

Both countries agreed to open discussions on building a gas pipeline to pump Israeli gas into Europe.

Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz of Israel said that his country would "be glad to see Turkish companies involved in Israeli energy sector including in the exploration of gas fields.

Both countries improved ties six years after the Mavi Marmara incident had strained their diplomatic relations.

The relationship was damaged after Israeli soldiers killed ten civilians in a Turkish vessel in international waters that aimed to help the Gazan people.

4. A Sino-Turkish agreement on nuclear energy changed things up

In September, Turkey made a deal with China to cooperate in the peaceful use of nuclear energy.

The deal is a step needed to open the way for China potentially building Turkey's third nuclear power plant.

The deal was initially signed in 2012, but went into effect in when Turkey published the news in its official gazette.

The 23rd World Energy Congress held in Istanbul

In October, Turkey hosted the 23rd World Energy Congress. The energy sector's great and the good — policymakers and executives in the energy world — came together to speak about the sector's new frontiers.

At the Congress, energy ministers of Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), the oil cartel, and non-OPEC countries met in September to review a prior decision taken in Algeria to reduce global oil production. All sides agreed to continue to talk about cutting oil production and stabilising prices in future.

Russia, which is not the member of OPEC, said that the decision of slashing oil production was "productive," but that it needed to satisfy other countries.