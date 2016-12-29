WORLD
1 MIN READ
Colombia approves amnesty for FARC rebels and military
Amnesty for FARC rebels and military as Colombia reaches a controversial deal to protect guerrilla fighters from prosecution.
Colombia approves amnesty for FARC rebels and military
Leftist rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) patrol a roadway near to San Vicente de Caguan, January 1999. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Colombia's Congress has approved an amnesty law to protect thousands of Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) rebels and members of the military from prosecution.

The amnesty bill passed despite strong opposition from the right-wing Democratic Centre party.

It gives amnesty to both the FARC and military for 'minor' war-time crimes committed during the country's 52-year war.

It doesn't include war crimes or human rights violations.

RECOMMENDED

The law is considered a key part of the peace deal signed last month between the government and the FARC rebels.

TRT World'sMariana Palau has been following the peace deal and reports on the latest.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US
Sudan recovers hundreds of artefacts looted during war, 'gold room' still missing
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
Uganda orders internet blackout ahead of presidential election
Suspected terrorists kill four peace committee members in Pakistan
China courts Canada as Carney visits, urging distance from Washington
Icy rain brings transport disruption across central Europe
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child