Iraqi forces launch second phase of the battle to retake eastern Mosul
Advances in the offensive to recapture Mosul have slowed during the past two weeks, because of fierce resistance by Daesh and bad weather.
Iraqi security forces ride on military vehicles during clashes with Daesh, north of Mosul, Iraq, December 29, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 29, 2016

Iraqi forces have launched the second phase of the battle to retake eastern Mosul.

Smoke has been seen rising across the city as explosions and machine gun fire echoed through the streets. Advances in the offensive to recapture Mosul have slowed during the past two weeks, because of fierce resistance by Daesh and bad weather.

The operation to recapture Iraq's second biggest city from Daesh was launched in October.

Iraq's second biggest city was overrun by Daesh in 2014 and the offensive to take it back is being carried out by the Iraqi government, Kurdish peshmerga forces, and an international coalition against Daesh.

TRT World's Abir Ahmar reports from the Iraqi city of Ebril.

