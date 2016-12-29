The announcement of a ceasefire deal between the Syrian regime and the opposition has been greeted with optimism.

But the regime maintains the rebels must distance themselves from what they designate as terrorist groups.

One of the largest opposition groups, Ahrah al-Sham, said they have reservations about the deal.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Antakya near the Turkish-Syrian border.

The United States State Department released a statement saying, "Any effort that stops the violence saves lives, and creates the conditions for renewed and productive political negotiations would be welcome. We hope it will be implemented fully and respected by all parties."

TRT World'sColin Campbell reports from Washington.