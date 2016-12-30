Several clashes have been reported between rebels and Syrian regime forces after a ceasefire took effect on Friday, a monitoring group and a rebel official said, violating the nationwide ceasefire deal backed by Turkey and Russia.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) monitoring group said rebels had clashed with regime forces in Hama province. At least six regime fighters were killed during clashes in Hama province.

Regime forces also carried out a helicopter gunship attack in rebel-held Barada valley, northwest of Damascus.

Mohammed Rasheed, a spokesperson for the Jaish al-Nasr rebel group, said regime forces had shelled areas in Atshan and Skeik villages in Idlib province, which borders Hama.

It said there were no reports of casualties, and that in other areas of Syria included in the truce, warring sides appeared to have ceased firing.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports from Syria's Idlib province.