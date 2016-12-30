The world's oldest male giant panda has died in Sichuan, China at the age of 31,after being diagnosed with cancer, officials said.

Giant pandas were classified on the International Union for the Conservation of Nature's (IUCN) Red List as an endangered species but were downgraded to vulnerable in September this year.

Pan pan whose name means hope in Chinese fathered with more than 130 children and grandchildren, made a quarter of all pandas in captivity his descendents.

"In the past three days, Pan Pan's condition rapidly deteriorated, losing consciousness and the ability to move and eat," the China Conservation and Research Center for Giant Pandas said as announcing the death of him on a verified social media account on Friday.