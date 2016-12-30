Muhammad Ali

The world first knew of Muhammad Ali as Cassius Clay, an identity the boxer quickly outgrew. Ali inspired many not only as one of the most disciplined and exceptional athletes of the 20th century, but as a black role model during the Civil Rights Movement in the US. His gift for striking language is also legendary. He famously said "Why should they ask me to put on a uniform and go 10,000 miles from home and drop bombs and bullets on Brown people in Vietnam while so-called Negro people in Louisville are treated like dogs and denied simple human rights?" Ali died on June 3 at the age of 74. (Photo by Getty)

Fidel Castro

The Cuban leader Fidel Castro died on November 25 at the age of 90. Along with his brother; Raul, and the Argentine Marxist Che Guevara, Fidel was a key leader in the Cuban Revolution, overthrowing Cuban President Fulgencio Batista and taking over in 1959. He went on to govern the island nation for close to half a century — first as prime minister and then as president — before transferring power to his brother Raul in 2008. Under Castro's leadership, Cuba aligned itself with the Soviet Union, becoming a one-party socialist state. The United States, long an enemy of Castro, tried on numerous occasions to assassinate him, and only forged diplomatic ties with Cuba under the Obama administration. (Photo by Getty)

Leonard Cohen

Leonard Cohen was best known for writing the transcendent song "Hallelujah" and has inspired many during a career that spanned decades. The singer and poet was made Companion of the Order of Canada, the nation's highest civilian honour in 2003. Jewish by birth, Cohen was ordained as a Zen Buddhist monk in 1996. He died on November 7. (Photo by Getty)

Boutros Boutros-Ghali

Egyptian diplomat Boutros Boutros-Ghali served as UN Secretary-General from January 1992 until December 1996. He was the first Arab to be appointed to the role. He died on February 16 in Cairo, aged 93. Boutros-Ghali's critics accuse the UN of failing to protect Tutsis during the Rwandan Genocide in 1994. During his time the UN also had to deal with the breakup of Yugoslavia. He opposed NATO's bombing campaign in Bosnia, angering Washington. The US subsequently vetoed his re-election for a second term; a move Boutros-Ghali would later call a "personal betrayal". Before his stint at the UN, he was Egypt's foreign minister, playing a key role in the Camp David agreement. (Photo by AP)

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds

Generations raised on Star Wars will remember Carrie Fisher as Princess and General Leia Organa, or perhaps as Sally's (played by Meg Ryan) best friend Marie in When Harry Met Sally (1989). But Fisher's talents were not limited to acting. She also wrote about her life in Wishful Drinking, and spoke candidly of living with bipolar disorder. Fisher died four days after a heart attack on December 27.

The day after Carrie Fisher's death, her mother Debbie Reynolds, also a renowned actress, also died. Reynolds reportedly told family "I want to be with Carrie" on her deathbed on December 28. Reynolds had risen to fame with her leading role in Singin' in the Rain (1952). She received a Life Achievement Award from Screen Actors Guild in 2015, and the Academy Awards Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2016. (Photo by AP)

Shimon Peres

The last of Israel's ‘founding fathers,' Shimon Peres died at the age of 93 on September 28. He was on the political stage for seven decades. Peres helped negotiate a peace deal between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) in 1994. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1994, along with Israeli PM Yitzhak Rabin and PLO chief Yasser Arafat. Critics accuse Peres of encouraging illegal Jewish settlements on Palestinian land in the West Bank, and hold him responsible for the Qana Massacre in Lebanon which resulted in the death of 106 civilians. (Photo by AP)

David Bowie

A gangly singer, David Bowie transformed himself into a space alien called Ziggy Stardust and became the object of adoration for boys and girls alike in the 1970s. Bowie's creativity and his reinvention of his persona and music never ceased; his 25th studio album, his latest, was released on his 69th birthday on January 8. The singer, songwriter, actor and all-around innovator died two days later, on January 10. (Photo by Getty)

George Michael

Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, a British Cypriot, rose to fame as one half of the pop duo Wham! in the 1980s. He was recognised for his solo work he produced after the group's dissolution, with albums such as Faith and Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1. Michael, as he was known professionally, sold more than 100 million records. After his death, many people and organisations he had supported came forward. Michael came out as a gay man in 1998; he has been a relentless LGBT rights campaigner and charity fundraiser ever since. He died on December 25. (Photo by Getty)

Malick Sidibe

Malian photographer Malick Sidibe was the first photographer and first African to receive a Golden Lion Award for Lifetime Achievement at Venice Biennale in 2007, among other accolades won during his lifetime. A statement by Jack Shainman Gallery notes his black and white images from the 1950s, the 1960s and the 1970s document "a transitional moment as Mali gained its independence and transformed from a French colony steeped in tradition to a more modern independent country looking toward the West." (Photo by AP)

Elie Wiesel

Elie Wiesel's memoir chronicling his experiences during the Holocaust was first published in English in 1960 and was later translated into 30 languages, selling over 10 million copies in the US alone. Wiesel, who died on July 2 in New York, received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1986. He spoke for the need to stand up for victims' rights: "Silence encourages the tormentor, never the tormented. Sometimes we must interfere. When human lives are endangered, when human dignity is in jeopardy, national borders and sensitivities become irrelevant." (Photo by AP)

Zaha Hadid

A Iraqi-born British architect, Zaha Hadid was the first woman to receive the prestigious Pritzker Architecture Prize. She is known for fluid, expressive, fragmented structures which defy the standard concrete box that defined much of modern architecture. "Once she told me that she put all of her creative energy into the attempt to override nature's principles of gravity and death," wrote Hans Ulrich Obrist, a curator and artistic director of the Serpentine Galleries in London. (Photo by AP)

Harper Lee

Harper Lee won a Pulitzer Prize for her first novel, To Kill a Mockingbird, now a classic of American literature. The book chronicled racial injustice in a small Alabama town, and was made into a movie starring Gregory Peck in 1962. She died on February 19, at the age of 89. There was controversy in the months proceeding her death, after Go Set a Watchman was published in July 2015. It received mixed reviews, and there were questions about publishing house Harper Collins' decision to publish as a book a manuscript that Lee had intended only as an early draft of To Kill a Mockingbird. (Photo by AP)