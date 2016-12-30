Police in Brazil suspect a body found in a burnt out car on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro may be that of missing Greek ambassador, Kyriakos Amiridis.

Amiridis, 59, was last seen Monday evening leaving the home of friends of his Brazilian wife in a poor and violent suburb of Rio's metropolitan area, police had said earlier on Thursday.

A Rio state police official said the ambassador's wife reported him missing on Wednesday.