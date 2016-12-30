WORLD
Police believe body found in Rio is missing Greek ambassador
Brazilian news agency Globo showed images of a burnt out white car in the Nova Iguacu neighbourhood where Kyriakos Amiridis went missing.
The handout photo released by the Brazilian presidency shows Greek ambassador to Brazil, Kyriakos Amiridis (center), in Brasilia on May 25, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Police in Brazil suspect a body found in a burnt out car on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro may be that of missing Greek ambassador, Kyriakos Amiridis.

Amiridis, 59, was last seen Monday evening leaving the home of friends of his Brazilian wife in a poor and violent suburb of Rio's metropolitan area, police had said earlier on Thursday.

A Rio state police official said the ambassador's wife reported him missing on Wednesday.

Police said they found a body underneath a bridge in a car rented by the ambassador.

Rio police Inspector Evaristo Pontes had earlier told the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper that he did not believe the ambassador was kidnapped.

"We're following some leads, but not that one. If it had been a kidnapping, those who took him would have made contact by now," he said.

