TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish military kills 26 Daesh militants in al-Bab and Daglabash
Under Operation Euphrates Shield, aimed at helping Syrian opposition fighters expel terror groups, the Turkish military has struck 222 Daesh targets.
Turkish military kills 26 Daesh militants in al-Bab and Daglabash
Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in late August to expel terrorist groups from its border with Syria. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 30, 2016

Turkish warplanes destroyed 17 Daesh targets and killed 26 members of the terror group in air strikes on al-Bab and Daglabash in northern Syria, the military said in a statement on Friday.

The strikes by Turkish jets were carried out as part of Operation Euphrates Shield, launched by Ankara to clear areas along Syria's northern border of Daesh and YPG – the Syrian wing of the PKK, which is recognised as a terrorist organisation by the US, EU and Turkey.

Turkish military forces said it had struck 222 Daesh targets on Friday, destroying command control buildings, shelters, weapons and vehicles belonging to the group.

RECOMMENDED

Since Operation Euphrates Shield was launched 129 days ago, the military said it had killed 1,294 Daesh militants, 306 Kurdish militants.

The military also confirmed that Russian aircraft carried out three air strikes against Daesh in the area of al-Bab, killing 12.

In a separate incident, one Turkish soldier was killed and five others were injured in a Daesh attack to the south of al Azrak, the military said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low