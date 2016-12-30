Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen will transit through Houston and San Francisco during her January visit to allies in Latin America, her office said Friday.

China had earlier called on the US not to allow Tsai to transit there to avoid sending any wrong signals to "Taiwan independence forces", the Foreign Ministry said.

Tsai's office declined to comment on whether she would be meeting members of US President-elect Donald Trump's team, but the US mission in Taiwan, the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), said the visit would be "private and unofficial."

Trump angered China when he spoke to Tsai this month in a break with decades of precedent and cast doubt on his incoming administration's commitment to Beijing's "one China" policy.