Clashes between rebels and regime forces reported in western Syria
Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham are not part of a natioanwide ceasefire which started at midnight on Thursday.
Children ride a vehicle near damaged buildings in al-Rai town, northern Aleppo countryside, Syria December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

Fighting between regime forces and rebels has been reported in the western parts of Syria a day after a countrywide ceasefire backed by Russia and Turkey came into force.

Some of the rebel groups including Daesh and the Al-Qaeda-linked Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, are not part of the truce.

Meanwhile, the UN Security Council scheduled a vote on Saturday on a Russian resolution that would endorse the ceasefire agreement.

The draft resolution also calls for "rapid, safe and unhindered" access to deliver humanitarian aid throughout the country.

Russia is urging the council members to support the peace efforts.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa reports from Gaziantep near the Turkey-Syria border.

