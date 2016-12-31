Ronda Rousey's comeback was derailed on Friday as the American suffered her second straight pounding when Amanda Nunes won by knockout less than a minute into their mixed martial arts fight.

The 28-year-old Nunes, of Brazil, barely broke a sweat against a helpless Rousey to easily retain her UFC women's bantamweight belt in Las Vegas.

"She had her time. She did a lot for this sport. Thank you, Ronda Rousey. I'm the champion, the Lion," Nunes said.

Rousey from Los Angeles had not fought in over a year since she was pummelled in similar fashion by Holly Holm.