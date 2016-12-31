CULTURE
Crowd stampede at Australian festival leaves 60 people injured
People slipped and fell at the front of the crowd, trying to leave a performance by the Australian music band DMA's
More than 19 people were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a human crush triggered by festival-goers at the Falls Festival in Lorne town of Victoria state in Australia, on December 30, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2016

Australian police said 60 people were injured at a music festival in Victoria State's Lorne town during a human crush triggered by festival-goers.

The chaotic stampede began on Friday night at the Falls Festival in Lorne on Victoria's south-west coast, when several people slipped and fell at the front of the crowd, trying to leave a performance by the Australian band DMA's.

In the aftermath of the incident more than 19 people were taken to hospital with serious injuries but none were life-threatening, Victorian police said in a statement.

Victoria state Health Commander Paul Holman said paramedics assessed around 60 people hurt in the ensuing crush. Some suffered leg, rib, hip and pelvic fractures, head injuries and possible spinal injuries, while others only received cuts and abrasions.

"While the injuries are significant, this could have been quite a tragedy and we are grateful that the outcome was not worse," Holman said.

The festival's organisers announced on Facebook that it was suspended after the incident but normal programming would resume on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
