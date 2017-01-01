A gunman shot his way into an Istanbul nightclub packed with New Year's revellers early on Sunday, killing at least 39 people and wounding 69 in what the provincial governor described as a terrorist attack.

"A terrorist with a long-range weapon ... brutally and savagely carried out this incident by firing bullets on innocent people who were there solely to celebrate the New Year and have fun," Istanbul governor Vasip Sahin told reporters at the scene.

Turkish security forces are still searching for the terrorists behind the attack.

Around 500 to 600 people were thought to have been inside when the gunman opened fire at around 1:15 am local time (2230 GMT), the Istanbul governor further said. Some jumped into the waters of the Bosphorus to save themselves and were rescued by police.