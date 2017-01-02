WORLD
Refugees try to create normalcy in Hazar camp
Many say they feel they have escaped Daesh, only to find themselves imprisoned in Hazar refugee camp, where they are not allowed to leave.
Hazar refugee camp is sheltering more than 30,000 displaced people from Mosul. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

More than 30,000 people displaced from Mosul two months ago were resettled in the Hazar refugee camp in northern Iraq.

Some of them have already engaged in trade, setting up new businesses. However, many others, who lost everything they had back home, are trying to find a way to survive in the camp, where it is not allowed to leave.

Many say they feel they have escaped Daesh, only to find themselves imprisoned in this camp.

TRT World 's Abir Ahmar reports from northern Iraq.

SOURCE:TRT World
