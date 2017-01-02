Warplanes and artillery have struck targets in Syria, killing 22 members of Daesh, while Russian aircraft hit targets in the Daesh-controlled town of al-Bab, the Turkish military said on Monday.

Ankara launched Operation Euphrates Shield, more than four months ago to drive Daesh away from its borders. The liberation of the northern Syrian towns of Jarablus and Dabiq from Daesh proved to be key successes in the operation.