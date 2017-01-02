January 2, 2017
Brazilian authorities said on Monday that at least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas.
The riot began after a feud between two of Brazil's biggest criminal drug gangs on Sunday and lasted more than 12 hours.
Several inmates reportedly escaped from the facility during the riot.
Brazil's penitentiary system is precariously overcrowded and the prisons see frequent outbursts of extreme violence and murders.
