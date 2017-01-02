WORLD
Brazil prison riot kills at least 60 inmates
The riot was sparked by a fight between two rival drug gangs in a prison in the Brazilian state of Amazonas.
Several inmates escaped from the facility after a fight began between two rival gangs in a prison in Brazil's Amazonas state on January 1, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Brazilian authorities said on Monday that at least 60 inmates have died during a prison riot in the northern state of Amazonas.

The riot began after a feud between two of Brazil's biggest criminal drug gangs on Sunday and lasted more than 12 hours.

Several inmates reportedly escaped from the facility during the riot.

Brazil's penitentiary system is precariously overcrowded and the prisons see frequent outbursts of extreme violence and murders.

TRT World has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
