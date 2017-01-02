The daughter of a central figure in the influence-peddling scandal that has tarnished President Park Geun-hye has been arrested in the northern Danish city of Aalborg, South Korean police said.

Choi Soon-sil is accused of using her friendship with Park to get her daughter Chung Yoo-ra into a prestigious Korean university.

South Korean authorities had been seeking the arrest of Chung Yoo-ra for her ties to the scandal where her mother personally gained from Park. Choi Soon-sil was found to have allegedly meddled in state affairs and forced companies to donate funds to non-profit foundations.

"We will request an emergency extradition of Chung, working with the special prosecutor's office," said Lee Chul-sung, commissioner general of the Korea National Police Agency.