Daesh gunmen wearing suicide vests stormed a police station in the Iraqi city of Samarra on Monday, sparking clashes with security forces, officials said.

At least seven policemen were killed and an indefinite curfew was imposed on the city, according to security sources.

"There was a terror attack on Mutawakil police station, now the Iraqi forces are besieging them," Interior Ministry Spokesman Saad Maan told reporters. He said the attackers holed up inside the police station were exchanging fire with security forces.

The Daesh terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack in central Samarra, a city 110 kilometres (70 miles) north of Baghdad, via its propaganda agency Amaq.

A police major from Salaheddin province, where Samarra is located, said five attackers had already been killed and added that reinforcements had been deployed.