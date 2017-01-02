About 10 Syrian opposition groups announced Monday they were suspending talks about participating in planned peace negotiations this month in the Kazakh capital Astana, due to "violations" by the regime of a four-day-old truce.

In a statement, the groups also said that any territorial advances by the regime forces and Iran-backed militias that are fighting alongside it would end the fragile ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey that came into effect on Friday.

"As these violations are continuing, the rebel factions announce ... the freezing of all discussion linked to the Astana negotiations," they said in a joint statement, referring to talks planned for late January organised by Russia, which supports the Syrian regime, and Turkey which back the rebels.

They said they "respected the ceasefire across the whole of Syria ... but the regime and its allies have not stopped shooting and have launched major and frequent violations, notably in the opposition-held Wadi Barada and Eastern Ghouta," both in the province of Damascus.

"Despite repeated questions put to the regime's backer," Russia, "these violations continue, threatening the lives of hundreds of thousands of people," said the statement.