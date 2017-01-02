On the 5th of July 1977, Pakistan's Army Chief General Zia ul Haq deposed the country's elected Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and declared Martial Law to commence Pakistan's third and longest military dictatorship in its history. Few realised then the extent of the catastrophic consequences his regime would have, for Pakistan and the world.

Over the course of the next decade, after having Bhutto executed, Zia fundamentally transformed Pakistan's polity, creating an almost entirely theocratic form of government, empowering society's most violent and intolerant impulses and undermining the basis of a plural and democratic political structure in Pakistan for decades to come.

To understand Zia's impact on Pakistan 40 years on, it is important to understand what made his political project so distinctive (and so resistant to erosion).

Zia today occupies a uniquely contradictory position in Pakistan. Despite the endurance of his imprint on the country, he is more reviled than at any point since his assassination in 1988. Once feted as a global anti-communist and Islamic stalwart by the United States and Saudi Arabia, his birth and death anniversaries now pass without official commemoration, while the anniversary of his coup is observed as a ‘Black Day' by Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and other opposition groups.

The current Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, once a veritable protégé of the dictator, now actively distances himself from Zia's name and legacy. The army that Zia headed makes no attempt to memorialise him, conscious of the unwanted baggage of his association.

For those witness to Pakistan's trajectory over the past decade and a half, such attitudes are unsurprising. The contradictions inherent in Zia's attempt to construct a hardline religious identity – with financial patronage from Gulf states, primarily Saudi Arabia – for Pakistan have collapsed upon themselves devastatingly with the passage of time.

Zia's cultivation and arming of organised jihadist groups in the CIA-sponsored Afghan Jihad led to untold death and destruction in the country – with estimates ranging from 60-80,000 dead over the last 15 years - while turning Pakistan into a hub for global jihad.

The dreaded blasphemy laws he strengthened became a convenient tool for the persecution and dispossession of minorities and other vulnerable groups. Shia Muslims in particular witnessed rising attacks during and after his reign, as armed Sunni sectarian groups multiplied under the sanction of his hardline Sunni-Deobandi-influenced regime, killing thousands.

Women's social progress was set back by years as violently patriarchal legislation like the Hudood laws enabled grotesque levels of gender-based violence and a culture of social and legal impunity for crimes against women.

Yet, despite his personal unpopularity, Zia's institutional and ideological legacy remains largely intact and unchallenged. Some of his legal ‘reforms' – such as the death penalty for blasphemy – have even gained in popularity, with few political forces now willing to openly challenge such changes.

Part of the answer for why has to do with the success of his ideological project of Islamisation, which shifted society fundamentally rightward. Pakistan was of course no secular utopia prior to his takeover; yet the political landscape before Zia was vastly more progressive.

After the ‘71 election, the country was ruled by Bhutto's Left-Populist PPP, elected on a platform of economic sovereignty, land reform and social welfare, while the main opposition was led by the Far-Left and secular National Awami Party (NAP), which ruled in the country's western provinces. Organised labour and student unions dominated by the Left were influential political actors. Crucially, the infrastructure of militant jihad was nearly non-existent.

Many commentators today correctly point out that the Islamisation of Pakistan's constitution and breakdown of democratic politics began not under Zia but Bhutto, who introduced the 2nd Constitutional Amendment declaring the Ahmedi sect non-Muslim, created an Islamic Ideology Council and later banned alcohol, all to appease the Islamist Right. Yet Bhutto's own mistakes, real though they were, are often used to distract from the sheer scale and durability of Zia's changes, which were considerably more far-reaching.