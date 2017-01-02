Daesh has claimed responsibility for the Istanbul nightclub shooting that killed 39 people and injured 69 in the early hours of Sunday morning.

This is the third major assault carried out by Daesh in Turkey in the past year. In June, they claimed responsibility for the attack on Istanbul's biggest airport, killing 35 and in August a suicide bomber targeted a wedding in Gaziantep, in south east Turkey, killing 54 people.

There has been an increase in Daesh-claimed attacks after the Turkish armed forces launched an operation against it in Syria.

Turkey launched Operation Euphrates Shield in August aimed at ridding Daesh and other terror groups from its borders. Ankara is also cracking down on Daesh networks at home. In counter-terrorism operations between December 26 and January 2, Turkish police detained 147 people with suspected links to the group and arrested 25.

There was no immediate comment from Turkish officials.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said eight people had been detained in Istanbul.

A massive manhunt for the attacker is underway and Turkish police have carried out multiple raids across Istanbul.