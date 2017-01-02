TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey vows to continue Syria operations despite Istanbul attack
Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus says the Istanbul nightclub attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.
Turkey vows to continue Syria operations despite Istanbul attack
A man hangs a Turkish national flag in front of the Reina nightclub on January 2, 2017 in Istanbul, one day after a gunman killed 39 people at the upmarket venue. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that Ankara would continue its operations against terrorists in Syria despite the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Addressing a press conference following the first cabinet meeting held after the deadly Istanbul incident, Kurtulmus said the attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," he said, referencing Turkey's campaign inside Syria.

We will carry on our cross-border operations and Euphrates Shield and with determination.

RECOMMENDED

Kurtulmus said investigators are working to identify and arrest the gunman who carried out the attack in Istanbul.

"We are working on identifying him rapidly. We hope that we will be able to uncover the identity of the terrorist as well as his other connections or people who helped him inside or outside if any, and the powers behind them."

TRT World'sHasan Abdullah has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low