Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said on Monday that Ankara would continue its operations against terrorists in Syria despite the Istanbul nightclub attack.

Addressing a press conference following the first cabinet meeting held after the deadly Istanbul incident, Kurtulmus said the attack was a ‘message' against Turkey's anti-terror campaign in Syria.

"This was a message for our cross-border operations, above all the Euphrates Shield," he said, referencing Turkey's campaign inside Syria.