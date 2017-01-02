WORLD
The attacks came after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet the French troops who are assisting Iraqi forces in their fight against Daesh.
Daesh kills at least 33 people in three Baghdad blasts
A Daesh bomb blast killed at least 33 people at Bagdad's sprawling Sadr City district, in Iraq on January 2, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

​Daesh claimed responsibility on Monday for three separate bomb attacks that hit the Iraqi capital of Baghdad, killing at least 33 people and leaving 66 others wounded.

The attacks came after French President Francois Hollande arrived in Baghdad to meet the French forces helping Iraq in the fight against Daesh.

"Taking action against terrorism here in Iraq is also preventing acts of terrorism on our own soil," Hollande said at a base where French soldiers have been training elite Iraqi forces.

In the first attack, a suicide bomber detonated an explosive-laden car on a busy square in Baghdad's sprawling Sadr City district where day labourers typically gather, killing at least 33 people and wounded at least 60.

The second blast struck central Baghdad on the same day, killing at least one and wounding six others.

The third attack struck Sadr City again, this time near a hospital, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Daesh took responsibility for all three blasts.

"The terrorists will attempt to attack civilians in order to make up for their losses, but we assure the Iraqi people and the world that we are able to end terrorism and shorten its life," Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi told reporters after meeting with Hollande.

The group also claimed responsibility for an attack near the city of Najaf, south of Baghdad, that killed at least 29 people on Saturday.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
