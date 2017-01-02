WORLD
Romania marks tenth anniversary of EU membership
The country has strengthened its economy since it joined the bloc in 2007, but around a quarter of its population still lives below the poverty line.
Romania joined the European Union on January 1, 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2017

Romania, one of Europe's poorest countries, on Sunday marked the tenth anniversary of joining the European Union.

The country's economy has strengthened since it joined the bloc in 2007. In the first half of this year, its economic growth accelerated to 5.2 percent, which is the highest in the bloc.

Although the country has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the bloc, around a quarter of its population still lives below the poverty line.

TRT World's Matthew Symington has more details.

SOURCE:TRT World
