Turkey's parliament on Tuesday extended the state of emergency for another three months, effective from January 19, the government announced.

The nationwide state of emergency was first declared on July 20, 2016 following the failed coup on July 15, and then extended in October.

Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said parliament passed the extension because of concerns over the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which the government accuses of orchestrating the coup attempt.

"The clearance of FETO elements from the state has not yet been completed. We need the application of the state of emergency until the end of the clearance of FETO and all terror groups in the state," he said.