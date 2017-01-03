The Republican-led US Congress begins a new session on Tuesday where it will start pursuing President-elect Donald Trump's agenda of tax cuts, repealing Obamacare, and the rollback of financial and environmental regulations.

Since his election on November 8, the Republican president-elect has made clear he wants to move swiftly to enact proposals he outlined during the campaign such as simplifying the tax code, slashing corporate tax rates and repealing and replacing Obama's signature health insurance program – the Affordable Care Act (ACA), also known as Obamacare.

Obamacare

The law aims to provide health insurance to economically disadvantaged people and expand coverage for others.

Republicans have long sought to dismantle Obamacare, insisting it was unworkable and hampered job growth. But they face a dilemma over how to provide health insurance for the 13.8 million people enrolled in Obamacare who could lose their coverage.

Leading Democrats warned on Monday of a fierce battle over Obamacare.

"We're going to fight as hard as ever to protect the ACA," said Representative Steny Hoyer, the House's second-ranking Democrat.

Speaking to reporters, Hoyer and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi said they would launch an effort to mobilise grassroots support for Obamacare by explaining how repeal would create a ripple effect hurting a majority of Americans.