WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tsunami threat passes after powerful quake hits Fiji
Fiji's national disaster office had issued a nationwide tsunami warning after the powerful underwater quake, leading to widespread evacuations and traffic jams.
Tsunami threat passes after powerful quake hits Fiji
The epicentre of the quake was located some 221 kilometres from Nadi and 283 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

A tsunami threat to Fiji has been cancelled, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) said on Wednesday, shortly after a powerful earthquake struck off the South Pacific island nation, prompting many panicked coastal residents to evacuate to higher ground.

Earlier, Fiji's national disaster office issued a nationwide tsunami warning after a shallow 6.9 magnitude underwater earthquake struck off the coast of Fiji. The earthquake initially registered with a magnitude of 7.2 but was later downgraded to 6.9 magnitude by the US Geological Survey.

The epicentre of the quake was located some 221 kilometres from Nadi, a city on Fiji's main island, and 283 kilometres from the Fijian capital Suva at a depth of 15.2 kilometres (9.3 miles).

There were no initial reports of widespread casualties or damage.

The PTWC revoked the tsunami warning, it had issued earlier, just over an hour after the first tremor.

The warning, despite being cancelled, led to widespread evacuations and traffic jams.

RECOMMENDED

Corrine Ambler, a Red Cross worker in Suva, said on Twitter all Red Cross staff and most of the capital was "headed to higher ground".

"The earthquake caused a fair bit of panic, there are cars lined up trying to get to higher ground," Jovesa Saladoka, the Fiji director of Oxfam, said from Suva.

There was no threat to nearby Pacific island nations Vanuatu and New Caledonia, authorities said.

The area lies on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", a highly active tectonic zone that frequently experiences earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low
Nearly 95,000 children suffer malnutrition in Gaza in 2025: UN