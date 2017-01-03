US President-elect Donald Trump lost no time establishing contact with world leaders after winning the election on November 8. A week later, he was on the phone with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The phone call comes in a broader context of often baffling geopolitical shifts. The newly elected Trump had months earlier declared NATO obsolete, while the very reason that NATO had been created was to counter Moscow's influence.

The two mega powers, once bitter enemies during the Cold War era, it seems, were exploring the possibility of becoming friends.

According to a statement issued by the Kremlin on November 14, Putin and Trump agreed to improve what they called the currently "unsatisfactory" relations between the United States and Russia.

"Mr Putin and Mr Trump both spoke of the need to work together in the struggle against the number one common enemy – international terrorism and extremism," the Kremlin statement reads. "In this context, they discussed issues related to solving the crisis in Syria."

But would the ascendancy of Trump really signal a new era in Russian-American relations in particular, and world politics in general? The past few years have seen the rise of the far right in Europe, with some countries reluctant to follow quotas set by the EU to take in refugees. Britain shocked many in 2016, including some of its own citizens, by voting to leave the EU after the "Brexit" campaign.

The far-right has become a formidable force across much of continental Europe. There are allegations that Russia is backing the far-right in Europe. Israel has followed the trend as well; US Secretary of State John Kerry last week described Benjamin Netanyahu as presiding over the most rightwing coalition in Israeli history. Turkey, meanwhile, a historical US ally and NATO member since 1952, has cosied up to Russia and Iran, sitting down to discuss Syria at a summit with the two powers.

But do the startling changes amount to a new world order? After the dissolution of the Soviet Union, the United States was increasingly seen as the dominant world power, a protector and the epitome of democracy by example. Since the 1990s, however, the world order has undergone many changes. The US wasn't even invited to last week's talks on Syria.

Indeed, Robert J Samuelson, a columnist for the Washington Post, wrote in his first column of the year that 2017 will be the year that answers the question of "whether we're witnessing the gradual decay of the post-World War II international order, dominated by the economic and military power of the United States."

Some conservatives were critical of the growing love between Trump and Putin even before the election. "The ‘Putin-likes-me' attitude of Trump is a fatal conceit," wrote Paul Kengor, a Reaganite Republican, in the Conservative Review last August.

"Well, all I can say [is] that schizophrenia that you see is a little bit disturbing to me," Lindsey Graham, a prominent Republican senator who ran in the 2015 Republican primaries, toldCBS This Morning in October, questioning Trump's mental acumen: "I see Putin as a dictator. He's destroyed every semblance of democracy in his own country."

And Republican senator John McCain, without explicitly naming Trump, warned Washington in November against trusting Russia's stated intentions of improving relations with the US: "We should place as much faith in such statements as any other made by a former KGB agent who has plunged his country into tyranny, murdered his political opponents, invaded his neighbours, threatened America's allies, and attempted to undermine America's elections."

Kremlin's statement says Putin "was ready to develop a dialogue of partnership with the new administration on the principles of equality, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's domestic affairs."

Yet interference in the United States' domestic affairs is exactly what US intelligence agencies recently accused Russia of doing, specifically in regards to the presidential election process itself. Dubbed "Grizzly Steppe" in a joint analysis report by the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI, the Russian operation allegedly began in the summer of 2015.

In Europe as well, there have been allegations of Russia supporting various far-right movements.

In France, the far-right National Front has a relationship with Russia that dates back to the mid-1990s. The party has supported Russia's annexation of Crimea, and has reportedly received money from Moscow.

In the UK, former British Prime Minister David Cameron, in the lead-up to the June 23 referendum, said Putin backed the Brexit. Putin has denied the claims.

For Cameron, suspicions around the relationship between Nigel Farage, the main backer of Brexit, and Moscow, is one glaring example of the Kremlin's active interest in the UK leaving the European Union. Farage also openly backed Russia during their 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Bulgaria's Ataka party, labelled as a "neo-Nazi" group by the media, has likewise taken a pro-Russian stance. In Austria, too, the far right Freedom Party was criticised for signing a "friendly pact" with Moscow in 2016.