WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump says N Korea won't create weapons capable of reaching the US
The president-elect is also preparing to meet US intelligence officials to discuss the alleged Russian interference in the presidential election.
Trump says N Korea won't create weapons capable of reaching the US
US President-elect Donald Trump talks to reporters as he and his wife Melania Trump arrive for a New Year's Eve celebration with members and guests at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, US, December 31, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

US President-elect Donald Trump has said he is confident North Korea will not be able to create a weapon capable of reaching the United States.

Trump addressed the issue on Twitter Monday evening saying, "North Korea just stated it is in the final stages of developing a nuclear weapon capable of reaching parts of the US. It won't happen."

Trump is also taking aim at China, saying they although they have benefited from economic ties with the US, they have done nothing to help control North Korea.

RECOMMENDED

Meanwhile, Trump is preparing to meet US intelligence officials to discuss the alleged Russian interference in the presidential election. The Obama administration recently expelled 35 Russian diplomats over the allegations.

TRT World'sLorna Shaddick reports from New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low