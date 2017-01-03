Park has been accused of helping Choi extort money and favours from companies, granting her access to documents, and allowing her influence in government affairs.

Choi's daughter, Yoora Chung, was arrested in Denmark on Monday, with South Korean authorities requesting her extradition in relation to the case.

The scandal led to huge protests demanding Park's removal from office, and demonstrations in support of her in response.

The Constitutional Court has up to 180 days to uphold Park's impeachment or reinstate her. If the court formally removes Park from office, a presidential election will be held within 60 days.