WORLD
2 MIN READ
How bad is pollution in China?
It is so bad that over the new year period hundreds of flights were grounded and highways were closed because there was not enough clean air to breathe.
How bad is pollution in China?
The air quality in Beijing is so poor that people often wear masks when they go out. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2017

Why is the pollution so bad?

Burning coal is one of the main causes. Heavy traffic also contributes to the pollution. Decades of robust economic growth and expansion of industries have seriously damaged the quality of China's skies, soil and water.

What is the government doing about it?

Three years ago China declared "war on pollution" aimed at reversing the damage. It has created emergency response systems that restrict traffic and shut down factories and construction sites during periods of heavy smog.

Local officials and enterprises that flout the rules are punished.

In December, Chinese inspectors identified 21 enterprises that had violated regulations by failing to close operations on time.

RECOMMENDED

Over the new year, China sent 10 more inspection teams to cities across the region to mitigate the pollution and punished more than 500 enterprises and construction sites as well as 10,000 drivers.

How do people cope with the pollution?

In 2016, the total number of "blue sky days" in China reached 198, up 12 from the previous year. The air quality is generally so poor that people often wear masks when they go out. Beijing's hazardous air quality has also affected people's health.

Hundreds of flights were cancelled and highways closed across northern China over the New Year because the air quality was not breathable.

On Tuesday, three major ports in northern China suspended the loading of ships as a result of poor visibility, a maritime safety agency said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Iran eases restrictions, allows calls abroad as death toll spikes
'No winners in tariff war': China vows to protect interests after US tariff threat over Iran trade
Top Australian writers' festival called off after Palestinian author axed
Maria Machado's desperate wait ends as Trump to meet Venezuelan opposition figure
China dismisses Philippines' South China Sea claims as 'misleading'
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt EU-Mercosur deal
US senator warns of rising Islamophobia and anti-Arab sentiment
US warns citizens to 'leave Iran now' as protests expand
Spain and Greece reaffirm support for full Gaza peace plan implementation
Pakistan and Indonesia nearing deal on drones and jets, including JF-17 — report
Trump imposes 25% tariff on countries trading with Iran 'effective immediately'
US senator sues Pentagon chief over 'unconstitutional' punishment
US 'screwed' if Supreme Court rules against tariffs — Trump
Over 100,000 US visas revoked under Trump’s anti-migrant push
London mayor rebuffs critics, Trump as murders fall to 10-year low