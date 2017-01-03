Why is the pollution so bad?

Burning coal is one of the main causes. Heavy traffic also contributes to the pollution. Decades of robust economic growth and expansion of industries have seriously damaged the quality of China's skies, soil and water.

What is the government doing about it?

Three years ago China declared "war on pollution" aimed at reversing the damage. It has created emergency response systems that restrict traffic and shut down factories and construction sites during periods of heavy smog.

Local officials and enterprises that flout the rules are punished.

In December, Chinese inspectors identified 21 enterprises that had violated regulations by failing to close operations on time.